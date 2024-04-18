Poorest Americans 5x More Likely to Face Audits Biden’s IRS Funding Raises Doubts

IRS Funding Impact: Syracuse University Data Reveals Poorest Americans 5x More Likely to Face Audits Despite Biden Assurances

Audit Disparity Exposed: Lower-Income Americans Face IRS Scrutiny Despite Biden’s Pledge, Syracuse University Data Shows

Despite assurances from the Biden Administration that more IRS funding wouldn’t lead to more audits for regular Americans new data from Syracuse University shows a different story, according to the published article of BENZINGA. The poorest American especially those claiming the Earned Income Credit are way more likely to get audited. Americans making less than $25,000 a year were five times more likely to face audits compared to others with the audit rate for EIC claimants shooting up to 13.5% in 2022.