Oklahoma Oil Spill Results in $7.4 Million Settlement: Justice Serves Accountability

The aftermath of a devastating oil spill in Oklahoma’s Skull Creek has led to a $7.4 million settlement agreement between the Justice Department and the responsible parties. Holly Energy Partners-Operating L.P. and Osage Pipe Line Company LLC have agreed to pay this sum in Clean Water Act civil penalties. The settlement also mandates corrective measures to address the environmental impact caused by the spill, which occurred in July 2022.

The spill, resulting from a crude oil pipeline rupture, saw nearly 300,000 gallons of crude oil contaminate Skull Creek, severely affecting water quality and the aquatic environment. The spill occurred on land owned by members of the Sac and Fox Nation, further emphasizing the need for accountability and remediation.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim emphasized, “Oil companies have a responsibility to prevent harmful oil spills, and today’s settlement demonstrates that those who violate this duty will be held accountable under the law.” The Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division filed a complaint against the Dallas-based companies, citing violations of the Clean Water Act.

The proposed consent decree includes requirements for the companies to complete cleanup and remediation efforts, enhance their pipeline integrity management program, provide additional training for control room operators, and expand spill notification efforts for Tribal governments with land interests along the pipeline’s route.

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma affirmed the commitment to environmental justice, stating, “My office remains committed to furthering environmental justice by ensuring those responsible for oil spills remediate and rectify the impacts to our communities and tribal partners.”

The settlement, subject to a 30-day public comment period and court review, underscores the importance of safeguarding natural resources and holding accountable those responsible for environmental harm.

This agreement serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts required to protect the environment and ensure accountability within the energy sector, particularly concerning oil transportation and infrastructure.