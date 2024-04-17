$500 Monthly Aid in Minnesota Basic Income Program for Eligible Residents

Minnesota Basic Income Program: Eligible Residents Could Receive $500 Monthly

Minnesota Democrats Propose $500 Monthly Aid for Residents in Basic Income Program

Residents of Minnesota could soon receive help through a proposed basic income program. Democrats are thinking about giving eligible people up to $500 monthly, according to the published article of THE U.S. SUN. This $500 monthly would come from a one-time $100 million payment from the General Fund starting in 2025. It aims to help Americans financially for 18 to 24 months.

To get these $500 monthly, residents must meet two conditions. First they must live in Minnesota. Second they must either get public benefits already or have an income below 300% of the federal poverty line. This means the program targets those who really need help with $500 monthly. The $500 monthly won’t count as regular income. Instead they’ll be called a stipend. This way Americans can still get other help from the state without any problems. By doing this, Minnesota Democrats hope to give much-needed support to Americans facing financial difficulties.

READ ALSO: $1.78 Trillion Deficit Sparks Urgent Call for Financial Strategy

Minnesota’s $500 Monthly Aid Program: Alleviating Financial Struggles for Residents