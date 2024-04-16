$1.78 Trillion Deficit Sparks Urgent Call for Financial Strategy

Federal Government Tax Collection and Spending Discrepancy: $34,400 Per Household Collected, $6.31 Trillion Spent

$1.78 Trillion Deficit Highlights Need for Smart Financial Planning

According to Daily Caller, In 2023 Federal Government collected about $34,400 in taxes from each household and a total of $4.52 trillion in taxes But it also spent roughly $6.31 trillion. This left a big deficit of $1.78 trillion or about $13,571.61 per household. Most of the money came from individual income taxes, bringing in $2.20 trillion, followed by social insurance and retirement taxes at $1.66 trillion.

Despite collecting a lot in taxes, the Federal Government spent more than it earned, creating a big deficit. This shows that the federal government needs to plan its finances carefully and make smart decisions. Balancing spending with income is crucial for the country’s long-term stability and prosperity.

READ ALSO: 50,000 Philly Residents Missing Out on $100 Million in Tax Credits – Get Free Tax Help Now!