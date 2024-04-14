Wisconsin Act 42 Saving Farmland with Tax Credits – Check Out Amid Urban Expansion

The new law Wisconsin Act 42 began in December 2023. It offers tax breaks to landowners who agree not to develop their land for a set time encouraging them to keep it for farming. Communities in Wisconsin are also setting rules to preserve farmland ensuring it stays for agriculture. This helps farmers continue growing food benefiting everyone who depends on fresh produce.

READ ALSO: Tennessee Lawmakers Face Off in Billion-Dollar Tax Refund Battle: House and Senate at Odds Over Corporate Tax Relief and Transparency!

Farmland Preservation Tax Credit Programs Vital Amid Urban Expansion in Wisconsin

Furthermore, as cities get bigger and more people move in there’s less land for farming. But we still need enough food. So it’s really important to find ways to save farmland. That’s why programs like the Farmland Preservation Tax Credit in Wisconsin are so helpful. They encourage landowners to keep their land for farming which means we can keep growing food for everyone while also taking care of nature.

READ ALSO: Guaranteed Basic Income: A Growing Movement to Combat Income Inequality and Poverty in the US – Check It Now!