Pembroke Park, FL: A Snapshot of Life and Safety

Population, Housing, and Economy: Pembroke Park, FL, a small but vibrant community, is home to 6,266 residents. The median home value stands at $256,411, with a median income of $41,875. The cost of living, at 92, is notably lower than the national average, making it an attractive residential choice for many.

Weather and Climate: Residents enjoy a warm climate with an average high of 83.8°F and an average low of 68.5°F. The area experiences approximately 78.6 days of precipitation annually, totaling an average of 58.0 inches, with no snowfall.

Crime Statistics: Despite its charm, Pembroke Park faces challenges in terms of crime. According to FBI data, there were 230 total crimes reported in the last year. The overall crime rate per 100,000 people stands at 3,376.4, with a violent crime rate of 513.8 and a property crime rate of 2,862.6, both significantly above the national average.

Analysis and Community Response: While Pembroke Park offers affordable living and pleasant weather, the concerning crime rates highlight the need for community vigilance and potential interventions. Efforts to address unemployment, poverty, and community policing could contribute to enhancing safety and quality of life in the area.

Pembroke Park residents, local authorities, and stakeholders are encouraged to collaborate on strategies to address these challenges and foster a safer and more prosperous community for all.