Houston Mayor Proposes Property Tax Increase for $1.3B Firefighter Deal

In a bid to fulfill a $1.3 billion agreement aimed at boosting Houston firefighters’ salaries, Mayor John Whitmire has put forward a proposition for a potential tax hike. This proposal, if approved by voters, could result in a $15 per month increase in property taxes for homeowners in Houston.

The need to secure funding for the firefighter salary raises has been a pressing concern since the agreement was reached last month. Whitmire discussed various avenues to finance the deal, including the introduction of a garbage fee, a measure not currently implemented in Houston unlike other major cities in Texas.

However, the mayor emphasized the possibility of resorting to a property tax increase, a measure not seen in nearly two decades in Houston. Whitmire highlighted the importance of public safety, suggesting that the public might be willing to make an exception to the revenue cap in this regard. The revenue cap, implemented 20 years ago, limits the amount of property tax revenue the city can collect annually.

It’s important to note that only voters have the authority to decide on removing or raising the city’s revenue cap. Despite the revenue cap not being reached until 2014, the city has reduced the property tax rate multiple times in the past decade to avoid surpassing the limit.

The proposal by Mayor Whitmire underscores the ongoing efforts to address the financial implications of the firefighter salary agreement while balancing the city’s budgetary constraints. The decision ultimately rests with the residents of Houston, who will determine whether to approve the proposed tax increase in the upcoming vote.