President Biden’s administration aims to assist groups struggling with student loan debt. They plan to help those who owe more than they borrowed eligible borrowers who haven’t applied for loan forgiveness and individuals in low-value financial programs. Furthermore, President Biden’s Administration aims to eliminate interest charges, cancel debt for over 4 million people, and provide an extra $5,000 to more than 10 million borrowers. Representatives like Lauren Underwood and Senator Raphael Warnock support these plans to reduce the wealth gap between Black and white Americans and address unfairness in education and finance. This effort reflects the President Biden administration’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all Americans to achieve financial well-being.