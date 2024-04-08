Maximizing Your Retirement Income: Timing Your Social Security Benefits Wisely – Check It Out!

Early vs. Delayed Social Security

Considering the Financial Impact

According to Motley Fool, as Americans get closer to retiring they have to think about when to start getting their Social Security money. Some choose to start as soon as they can at 62. But there are some things to think about. If you’re doing okay with money or need some extra cash taking it at 62 might seem like a good idea. But there’s a problem – your Social Security money will be less up to 30% than if you wait until you’re older. Recent studies show that waiting until 70 can be much better for your money in the long run.

Navigating the Social Security Decision