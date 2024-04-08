190,000 Affected: Roper St. Francis Healthcare to Pay $1.5M in Data Breach Lawsuit Settlement!

Roper St. Francis Healthcare Provider Faces Fallout from Data Breach

Proposed Settlement Offers Compensation

According to the U.S. Sun, a big problem happened with the Roper St. Francis Healthcare company and now many people might get money because of it. The company Roper St. Francis Healthcare is in trouble because of a data breach in October 2020. This Roper St. Francis Healthcare breach might have let bad people get personal information from about 190,000 people.

Legal Battle and Settlement – Addressing Accountability and Compensation

Now, there’s a lawsuit against Roper St. Francis Healthcare because they didn’t protect people’s information well enough. But even though they’re in trouble the Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they didn’t do anything wrong. Furthermore, they agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle the case. This money is supposed to help make things right for the people affected by the breach.