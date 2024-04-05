1.4 Million Minnesotans Already Filed Taxes: Minnesota Department of Revenue New Child Tax Credit and Free E-Filing Options Available!

Tax Assistance from the Minnesota Department of Revenue
Tips for Easy Tax Filing
According to the Department of Revenue, as April 15 nears, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is helping people across the state with their taxes. More than 1.4 million Minnesotans have already filed, and over 970,000 refunds have been sent out. The Minnesota Department of Revenue expects many more filings before the deadline. They suggest that folks use electronic filing and direct deposit for refunds to make things easier. If your income is $79,000 or less, you might even qualify for free e-filing.
Starting in 2023 the new Child Tax Credit offers up to $1,750 per qualifying child even if you don’t owe taxes. Watch out for tax scams and use free services like VITA and AARP Tax Aide if you need help filing. You automatically get an extension until October 15 if you need more time but pay what you owe by April 15 to avoid extra fees. Keep track of your refund status and update your address with the Minnesota Department of Revenue to avoid missing mail.