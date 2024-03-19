$300 Tax Discount: Georgia Lawmakers Unite Behind House Bill 971 – Safer Gun Storage and Training!

Georgia Considers Gun Safety Incentive with House Bill 971

Bipartisan Backing for Gun Safety Tax Credit

According to WGXA News, Lawmakers in Georgia are working on a new law called House Bill 971 to make guns safer. If this House Bill 971 passes people in Georgia can get a $300 discount on their taxes. They can use this discount to buy things like safe storage for guns or training on how to use them safely. The goal of House Bill 971 is to help people protect themselves and their families while also saving money on their taxes. It’s getting support from both Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives with 161 people voting for it.

Georgia Lawmakers Embrace House Bill 971 for Safer Communities