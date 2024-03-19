Everything You Should Know About Upcoming CBS Prequel Series ‘NCIS: Origins’

The forthcoming prequel series NCIS: Origins will expand the NCIS universe in 2024. On Friday, January 7, it was revealed that the program centered around the Genesis tale of Leroy Jethro Gibbs has been given a straight-to-series order for the 2024–2025 broadcast season.

Making Of NCIS: Origins

According to a statement from Amy Reichenbach, they are thrilled and pleased to carry on the NCIS universe’s unexpected and distinctive expansion. In NCIS: Origins, viewers can anticipate Mark Harmon’s return to CBS to tell the intricate and enigmatic story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ formative years. This show will continue the rich history of this character by bringing back beloved characters and introducing new ones. Even though Harmon left the role of Gibbs in 2021 after eighteen years, the narrative of his character is far from finished. Co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal continued, saying that even the most ardent NCIS viewers will come to realize they are missing important details.

A teenage Leroy Jethro Gibbs begins his career as a newly minted special agent in the nascent NCIS Camp Pendleton office in the prequel, which takes set in 1991 before the events of NCIS. There, he forges his place on a gritty, motley squad commanded by NCIS veteran Mike Franks. Harmon will narrate the episodes but won’t be appearing on screen again as Gibbs. Together with his son Sean Harmon, the actor will also function as an executive producer. Sean will not be playing Young Gibbs this time around; he played the role on NCIS earlier.

New Starcast Of NCIS: Origins

Fans will get to see a younger Mike Franks (originally portrayed by Muse Watson) with a Young Gibbs. Season 1 will see the return of Roma Maffia’s character, Special Agent Vera Strickland, who was first introduced by TVLine in January. Executive producers on the project will be Monreal and North, who co-run NCIS: Origins, in addition to Mark and Sean. North and Monreal previously collaborated for ten years on NCIS. Presently, North and Mark co-show run NCIS and serve as executive producers for the longest-running shows in the franchise.

Molino will play Gibbs’s playmate, Special Agent Lala Dominguez, a former Marine. The drama that unfolds between these two intriguing outsiders is full of surprises and turns that will leave the spectator wondering. She is joined on her squad by a troubled Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The season 1 launch date of NCIS: Origins has not been officially announced by CBS, however, it is scheduled for a fall release in 2024–2025. The new show will premiere every week on CBS and be available for premium customers to watch live on Paramount Plus. The next day, all other Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to see the episodes.