$850,000 in Ohio Tax Refunds Held Due to Unemployment Identity Theft: Victims Receiving Compensation Appeal Process in Place!

Ohioans Stunned by Withheld Tax Refunds
Sudden Refund Hold-ups
According to Fox 8, many Ohio Americans were surprised when they got letters saying their state tax refunds were stopped because of unemployment identity theft. Phil Nash and his wife were confused when they saw their refund was $0.00 with no explanation. They later found out the state thought they got unemployment identity theft benefits they didn’t deserve so they held back their tax refunds to pay it back.
READ ALSO: Missouri Senate Bill: Balancing K-12 Tax-Credit Scholarships and Public School Support – A Comprehensive Approach to Education Reform!
The Department of Job and Family Services found that unemployment identity theft caused about 1800 people to have their tax refunds withheld totaling over $850,000. They also discovered 53,000 claims with signs of unemployment identity theft and are investigating. Now, the held-back refunds are set to be sent out but many are upset they weren’t informed sooner. If you believe your taxes were wrongly withheld call the Department of Job and Family Services at (877) 644-6562. Victims of unemployment identity theft should report it. Those who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and disagree with owing money can appeal online.