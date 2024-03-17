$850,000 in Ohio Tax Refunds Held Due to Unemployment Identity Theft: Victims Receiving Compensation Appeal Process in Place!

The Department of Job and Family Services found that unemployment identity theft caused about 1800 people to have their tax refunds withheld totaling over $850,000. They also discovered 53,000 claims with signs of unemployment identity theft and are investigating. Now, the held-back refunds are set to be sent out but many are upset they weren’t informed sooner. If you believe your taxes were wrongly withheld call the Department of Job and Family Services at (877) 644-6562. Victims of unemployment identity theft should report it. Those who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and disagree with owing money can appeal online.