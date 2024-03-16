$115 Billion in Tax Refunds Distributed: Check Status with IRS Tool!

Check Your Tax Refund Status Online

Understanding Refund Delays

According to CNET, lots of people are waiting to get their tax refund checks, especially if they’re claiming the child tax credit or the earned income tax credit. The IRS has already given out more than $115 billion in tax refunds this year. But if you’re still waiting for your money you can easily check online to see what’s going on. It’s important to know that tax refunds for these credits couldn’t be sent out before mid-February because of rules to stop fraud.

Tracking Your Tax Refund

If you’ve claimed either the child tax credit or the earned income tax credit your tax refund should have been received by February 27 provided there were no issues with your tax return. If you’re still awaiting your tax refund, you can utilize the IRS’ Where’s My Refund tool to ascertain its expected arrival date. This delay serves as a precautionary measure by the IRS to prevent fraudulent activities. Understanding the child tax credit is essential for families as it provides up to $2,000 per child with $1,600 of that amount being refundable. While awaiting your tax refund, it’s advisable to monitor its status using the IRS’ online tools.