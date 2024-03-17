Gwyneth Paltrow Claims That Her “Foray” Into Wellness Was Motivated By Her Late Father’s Battle With Cancer

Bruce Paltrow, Gwyneth Paltrow’s late father, passed away from cancer in 2002, and it was from him that she derived her enthusiasm for health and fitness.

Caring For Your Health

On Thursday, February 29, the 51-year-old actress and cofounder of Goop opened up about what made her realize how important it was to take care of her body during an Instagram Story Q&A.

“My father’s cancer diagnosis when I was about 25 years old really set me on the path to learning about food, environmental toxins, using food as medicine, and alternative therapies like acupuncture,” the woman explained. “That’s how I got into wellness.” “So it began a long time ago—I guess it was in the middle of the 1990s, because of my dad.”

Embracing Femininity

Since establishing her wellness and lifestyle company, Goop, in 2008, Paltrow has been a longtime supporter of good health. Among other things, the company produced a fashion line, goods, recipes, a podcast, and a magazine.

Paltrow exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020 of her cheeky candle, “You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing.” “I simply thought it was time to make a small feminist statement about embracing our femininity and who we are.”

Later that month, Paltrow responded to criticism by saying on her Instagram Story that the diet has relieved her “long COVID” symptoms.