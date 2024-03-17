$725 Monthly Groundbreaking Family First Pilot Program: Supporting African American and Native American Families with Young Children in Sacramento County!

Sacramento County Launches Family First Pilot Program Providing Financial Support to African American and Native-American Families

According to Atlanta Black Star, Sacramento County in California has launched the Family First pilot program to help African American and Native American families with young children. Approved by the Board of Supervisors it will start in July and provide $725 each month to eligible families in certain areas. This Family First pilot program aims to make families more stable and independent by giving them extra money, recognizing that these groups often struggle more with money problems.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Influence on Guaranteed Income Initiatives

The idea for this Family First pilot program came from people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who thought giving everyone a basic income could help solve racial inequalities. Dr. Steve Wirtz, who works with children in Sacramento says it’s important to help kids early on because it helps everyone in the community not just the families getting money. Some people worry that giving money to families won’t fix all the problems with money being unevenly spread out. They think we need bigger plans to fix things. Sacramento County will carefully watch how this Family First pilot program goes to see if it’s helping families like they hope it will.