Millions of Unclaimed 2020 Tax Money and Recovery Rebate Credits Await – Claim It Now!

Deadline Approaches for Claiming 2020 Tax Money Refunds
Urgent Action Needed to Secure Unclaimed Funds
According to Finger Lakes 1, as the deadline gets closer for people to get their tax money back from the IRS surprising thing comes up: lots of folks might have money waiting from their 2020 tax money including extra money from the Recovery Rebate Credits. With time running out folks need to move fast to get any tax money owed to them. The IRS will soon say how much tax money is left unclaimed from last year kind of like the $1.5 billion nobody got last tax season averaging around $893 per person.