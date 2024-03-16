Davidson News

Millions of Unclaimed 2020 Tax Money and Recovery Rebate Credits Await – Claim It Now!

Deadline Approaches for Claiming 2020 Tax Money Refunds

Urgent Action Needed to Secure Unclaimed Funds

According to Finger Lakes 1, as the deadline gets closer for people to get their tax money back from the IRS surprising thing comes up: lots of folks might have money waiting from their 2020 tax money including extra money from the Recovery Rebate Credits. With time running out folks need to move fast to get any tax money owed to them. The IRS will soon say how much tax money is left unclaimed from last year kind of like the $1.5 billion nobody got last tax season averaging around $893 per person.

Important Deadlines for Claiming IRS Refunds

After three years, unclaimed tax money goes to the US Treasury, so it’s crucial to act fast. To get missed Recovery Rebate Credits, file your old tax returns by mail. If you missed full stimulus payments or forgot your 2020 taxes you also have until May 17, 2024, to claim what’s yours. For those who missed Economic Impact Payments in 2021, the deadline is April 15, 2025. The IRS doesn’t have an easy way to check for unclaimed tax money so file your old tax returns to get any refunds or credits owed. This deadline reminds us to act quickly and ensure we receive all owed money from the IRS.

