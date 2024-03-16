Millions of Unclaimed 2020 Tax Money and Recovery Rebate Credits Await – Claim It Now!

After three years, unclaimed tax money goes to the US Treasury, so it’s crucial to act fast. To get missed Recovery Rebate Credits, file your old tax returns by mail. If you missed full stimulus payments or forgot your 2020 taxes you also have until May 17, 2024, to claim what’s yours. For those who missed Economic Impact Payments in 2021, the deadline is April 15, 2025. The IRS doesn’t have an easy way to check for unclaimed tax money so file your old tax returns to get any refunds or credits owed. This deadline reminds us to act quickly and ensure we receive all owed money from the IRS.