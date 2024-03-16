Will Kate Middleton Be There For The Easter Celebration With The Royal Family?

Many royal observers are keeping a close eye on Easter Sunday in case Princess Kate Middleton makes an appearance, despite her continued absence from the public spotlight. Following her January stomach surgery, Middleton, 42, hasn’t made any public appearances, prompting fans to inquire about her whereabouts. The Princess of Wales’s Mother’s Day portrait photo with her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, 10, Prince Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, only served to heighten the scrutiny.

The image looked at first glance like a pleasant addition to the family portrait collection. However, Middleton confirmed in a public statement that the image had been altered after rumors circulated that it had been altered. “I do occasionally play with editing, like many amateur photographers,” the Prince and Princess of Wales X’s official account wrote on March 11. “I wanted to apologize for any misunderstanding that may have arisen from the family photo we shared yesterday. I sincerely hope that Mother’s Day was enjoyed by all who participated.

Will She Be Back?

Many are curious as to whether Middleton, a mother of three, shall make her initial post-procedure appearance on March 31 for Easter Sunday, as she continues to heal in private. This is all the information we have on the royal family’s vacation schedule. Middleton’s successful stomach surgery was announced by Kensington Palace back in January. The royal princess shall remain in the hospital for 10 to fourteen days before going home to recuperate. A statement sent through the palace’s official X account stated, “She is unlikely to get back to public duties till after Easter based on the current medical advice.”

Middleton’s representative reaffirmed the palace’s planned timescale at February end, stating in a statement that “we will only be offering significant updates, as the palace made clear in January regarding the timeliness of the princess’ recovery.” That advice is still valid. Middleton & Prince William, 41, usually spend a portion of Easter Sunday with their families at a church service held inside St. George’s Chapel. Images of the royals entering the service are frequently released by the media, even though the outing is seen as a private family affair instead of a royal obligation. The couple, along with their kids, had previously attended church services alongside King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla’s extended family. The royal family does not celebrate Easter Sunday in the same way every year.

On A School Vacation

While on a tour in 2014 to Australia, Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George happened to celebrate the holiday down under. Easter Sunday was the family’s fifth day of vacation, and they started the day with a service at church before heading to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. Early in April, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are anticipated to be on school vacation. The Princess and Prince of Wales have previously taken time off to spend time with their children throughout the summer break from school. Some people predict that Middleton will wait till after spring break if she decides not to appear in public on Easter Sunday.