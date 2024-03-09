4 U.S. Senators Propose Bill – Upgrading SNAP Cards Security and Protect Vulnerable Families!

Senators Propose Bill Introduce Enhanced Cybersecurity Act

Enhanced Cybersecurity for SNAP Act Addresses Security Disparities

According to WGNO, to bolster the security of electronic benefit cards and protect families relying on them four U.S. Senators propose bill, including Bill Cassidy, that has introduced the Enhanced Cybersecurity for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Act. The initiative addresses concerns about the outdated security of SNAP benefit cards urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to replace vulnerable magnetic strips with secure chip technology. The USDA has not updated security regulations for these cards. Senators propose bill that aims to counter fraud by directing the USDA to establish cybersecurity regulations that prevent criminals from easily stealing SNAP benefits.

Senator Wyden Advocates for Equal Security Measures in SNAP Benefits

Senator Ron Wyden stressed the need to eliminate a two-tier system where families with SNAP benefits have outdated and easily hackable technology compared to those with credit and ATM cards. The Enhanced Cybersecurity for SNAP Act outlines key provisions including updated regulations requiring anti-fraud technology on SNAP cards the issuance of chip-enabled cards within two years and a transition away from magnetic stripe cards within four years. This Senators propose bill also proposes a grant program to assist small grocery stores in food deserts with chip-enabled payment machines. Additionally, it mandates states to provide quick no-fee replacements for stolen or malfunctioning SNAP cards within three days. A corresponding bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representatives Andy Kim and Mike Lawler.