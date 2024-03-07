Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Congress’ Spending Bill Passed: Unleashes Earmark Bonanza

Published

(PHOTO: The Washington Post)

House Passes 2024 Fiscal Year Spending Bill

Bipartisan Effort Leads to Fiscal Stability

According to Daily Caller, on Wednesday, the House of Representatives achieved a significant milestone by passing a spending bill aimed at funding a portion of the federal government for the 2024 fiscal year. The  Congress’ Spending Bill development marks the conclusion of a protracted and at times tumultuous process that saw multiple continuing resolutions implemented since September 30 to stave off potential government shutdowns. The passage of this bill follows an agreement reached by congressional leaders from both parties and both houses on February 28. This agreement outlined the passage of two spending bills, commonly referred to as “minibus” bills, each comprising six appropriations bills. The first of these Congress’ Spending Bill which allocates funding for various federal departments including Justice, Commerce, Energy and Transportation, among others secured passage in the House with a decisive vote of 339 yeas to 85 nays.

This legislative achievement signifies a crucial step forward in ensuring the stability and functioning of essential government services. By providing funding until September 30, 2024 for key departments and agencies, Congress’ spending bill offers a degree of certainty and continuity in government operations. It underscores the importance of bipartisan cooperation in navigating the complexities of the federal budgeting process and reflects a commitment to addressing the nation’s fiscal priorities. As Congress moves forward with additional appropriations bills, the passage of this initial spending measure sets a precedent for constructive collaboration in managing the nation’s finances and meeting the needs of its citizens.

(PHOTO: Congress’ Spending Bill Passed: Unleashes Earmark Bonanza)

READ ALSO: 2024 Tax Season: Discover The Average IRS Refund Amount

Bipartisan Opposition and Earmark Controversy Surround Fiscal Bill

Opposition to the bill was seen from both sides of the aisle, with 83 House Republicans and two Democrats voting against it. Initially, House Republicans aimed to pass 12 separate appropriations bills instead of combined “omnibus” bills. While the House managed to pass seven bills individually, the remaining five faced challenges and were not passed. As deadlines approached, Congress resorted to passing four continuing resolutions to avoid government shutdowns.

The bill contains restrictions, such as preventing the FBI from investigating parents protesting at school board meetings. It has drawn criticism for earmarking taxpayer funds for district-based projects chosen by members. The Senate is anticipated to pass the bill before March 8 to avoid a partial shutdown with support from the Biden administration.

READ ALSO: Unclaimed Property Tax Refunds: Board’s Treasury Transfer Decision

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024