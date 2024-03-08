Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Strengthening SNAP Security – U.S. Senators Unites!

Published

Cassidy, Wyden, and Fetterman Introduce Enhanced Cybersecurity Act

Proposed Legislation Seeks to Safeguard SNAP Benefits from Criminal Exploitation

According to KLFY, U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, Ron Wyden, and John Fetterman are working together to introduce the Enhanced Cybersecurity for SNAP Act. This bill is focused on keeping Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits safe from cyber threats and theft. The SNAP Security goal is to make electronic benefit cards more secure addressing the issue that has allowed hackers and criminals to steal millions of dollars in SNAP benefits. The proposed legislation urges the U.S. Department of Agriculture to update its cybersecurity rules to make sure that criminals can’t easily steal SNAP benefits.

READ ALSO: 70% INCOME TAX RELIEF ON DONATIONS – OKLAHOMA HOUSE APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL TAX BREAK BILL FOR PREGNANCY CENTERS!

Strengthening SNAP Security – U.S. Senators Unites! (PHOTO: KLFY.com)

Enhanced SNAP Security – Safeguard Benefits Against Exploitation

Senator Cassidy emphasizes that SNAP is meant to aid those facing food insecurity, not be exploited by criminals. The Enhanced SNAP Security for SNAP Act proposes steps like adding anti-fraud tech to SNAP cards, a grant program for small stores to upgrade to chip-capable payment machines, and chip-enabled SNAP cards within two years. States are urged to offer user-friendly interfaces for Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts. The SNAP Security bill also recommends prompt, free replacements for stolen or malfunctioning SNAP cards within three days aiming to enhance cybersecurity and safeguard vulnerable populations relying on SNAP benefits for essential food support.

READ ALSO: £2.3M R&D TAX CREDIT FROM THE UK GOVERNNENT- CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS MEDICINE ADVANCEMENTS!

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024