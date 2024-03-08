Strengthening SNAP Security – U.S. Senators Unites!

Cassidy, Wyden, and Fetterman Introduce Enhanced Cybersecurity Act

Proposed Legislation Seeks to Safeguard SNAP Benefits from Criminal Exploitation

According to KLFY, U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, Ron Wyden, and John Fetterman are working together to introduce the Enhanced Cybersecurity for SNAP Act. This bill is focused on keeping Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits safe from cyber threats and theft. The SNAP Security goal is to make electronic benefit cards more secure addressing the issue that has allowed hackers and criminals to steal millions of dollars in SNAP benefits. The proposed legislation urges the U.S. Department of Agriculture to update its cybersecurity rules to make sure that criminals can’t easily steal SNAP benefits.

