$528 Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 Program: Boosting Entrepreneurship and Inform Policy Making – Check It Out!

Ann Arbor’s Pioneering Guaranteed-Income Program

University-Led Research for Policy Impact

According to M Live, Ann Arbor, Michigan, is doing something new and important. They started Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 program to help 100 people with low income. These individuals will get $528 every month for two years. The University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team is running Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 program to learn more about how it helps entrepreneurs. The goal is to collect useful information for people who make decisions about policies.

Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 Program Highlighting Economic Landscape