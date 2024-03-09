$528 Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 Program: Boosting Entrepreneurship and Inform Policy Making – Check It Out!

Ann Arbor’s Pioneering Guaranteed-Income Program
University-Led Research for Policy Impact
According to M Live, Ann Arbor, Michigan, is doing something new and important. They started Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 program to help 100 people with low income. These individuals will get $528 every month for two years. The University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team is running Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 program to learn more about how it helps entrepreneurs. The goal is to collect useful information for people who make decisions about policies.
READ ALSO: MISSOURI LAWMAKERS TACKLING CHILDCARE TAX CREDIT: A BOOST FOR FAMILIES OR BUDGET STRAIN?
Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 Program Highlighting Economic Landscape
Ann Arbor’s Groundbreaking GIG A2 program program, drawing over 1,000 applicants, selected 500 participants randomly to ensure diversity. Despite Ann Arbor’s educated population more than half of the recipients lack a college degree. Notably, 39% of participants are Black exceeding the city’s overall Black population. Participants engaged in various sectors will be studied to understand how regular payments impact their businesses and lives. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation this collaborative effort aims to explore innovative ways to support those in need.