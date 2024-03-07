Connect with us

New York Health Insurance at Risk – Ongoing Contract Disagreement!

Health Insurer-Hospital Dispute Threatens Coverage for NYC Patients

Email Warnings of Coverage Loss Heighten Stress

According to Eye Witness News, a dispute between major health insurers and New York City hospitals puts thousands of patients at risk of losing Health Insurance coverage with their doctors. This could lead to increased out-of-pocket expenses for treatment or the need to find new healthcare providers. Sarah Digby who faced challenges finding suitable doctors for her endometriosis is among those worried after receiving an email warning of potential coverage loss of Health Insurance by the end of May adding stress to an already difficult situation.

NewYork Presbyterian Addresses Negotiations and Commitment to Patient Care

NewYork-Presbyterian, a key hospital in the dispute, issued a statement addressing the matter. The hospital negotiates with Aetna (CVS Health) and is actively working to extend their in-network relationship. NewYork-Presbyterian is committed to providing uninterrupted high-quality care and expresses concern about the possible Health Insurance impact on patients. However, the hospital contends that Aetna has presented an unreasonable offer putting the ability to maintain its standard of care at risk. With negotiations ongoing there is hope for a fair resolution that prioritizes patient well-being before the looming deadline of March 31, 2024.

