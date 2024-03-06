$92M Biden-Harris Administration – Investment in NC Women & Minority-Led Venture Capital Firms!

Biden-Harris Administration Allocates $92 Million Investment in NC Women & Minority-Led
Vice President Harris Unveils Funding Initiative During Durham Visit
According to Afro Tech, the Biden-Harris Administration is providing $92 million to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Carolina with an investment in NC women & minority-led. Vice President Harris announced the initiative during her visit to Durham on March 1. Through collaboration with the U.S. Treasury Department, 10 businesses in the state will receive $32 million in government funds attracting an additional $60 million in investments.
Biden-Harris Administration’s Initiative in North Carolina Spurs Economic Growth
Funds from the American Rescue Plan aim to boost North Carolina’s economy. Vice President Harris and Governor Cooper stress cooperation between government and businesses for long-term success. Nex Cubed’s Marlon Evans applauds collaboration. The investment in NC women & minority-led includes loans for small businesses to fuel entrepreneurship and job creation vital for economic growth and equality.