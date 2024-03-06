Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

$13,000 Oregon’s Groundbreaking Child Tax Credit Program – Refunds for Struggling Families!

Published

Modeled after the Federal EITC, the Program Offers Refunds up to $13,000

Eligibility Based on Income, Targeting Low-Income Residents with Young Children

According to The U.S. Sun, Oregon recently started a child tax credit program to help families struggling with money. It works like the federal earned income tax credit (EITC). If you qualify you could get more than $13,000 in total refunds. The program is for Oregon residents with low incomes and young kids. It’s based on how much money you make with a maximum benefit of $5,000. Even if you earn less than $30,000 you can still get some help.

READ ALSO: Paterson Seeks To Expand Successful Guaranteed Income Program

$13,000 Oregon’s Groundbreaking Child Tax Credit Program – Refunds for Struggling Families! (PHOTO:Oregon Center for Public Policy)

Oregon’s Child Tax Credit Program – Providing Support for Families in Need

To qualify you must live in Oregon and have kids. The Child Tax Credit Program targets people with incomes up to $63,398. The more kids you have the more help you can get. It’s part of Oregon’s effort to help families in tough times. By offering tax credits the state wants to ease financial stress for people who need it most. Oregon’s child tax credit program is part of a bigger plan to help those facing money problems. It’s a way to support families and reduce disparities in the state. By providing targeted assistance Oregon aims to ensure financial stability for all its residents.

READ ALSO: Texas Takes Step Towards Guaranteed Income Programs Amidst Political Shift

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024