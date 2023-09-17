Most Dangerous Cities In Arkansas After Dark: Discover Crime Hotspots Inside The Natural State

Discover some of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas that you should be aware of if you are planning a trip in the state.

Arkansas is recognized for having a large number of parks and wilderness areas with scenery that includes caves, hot springs, rivers and mountains. However, there are areas that are considered as the most dangerous cities in Arkansas discover these by reading on.

Arkansas’ gorgeous lakes, rivers, mountains, and animals have earned it the title of “The Natural State.”

Arkansas seems to be more hazardous than other states in the area and the country as a whole based on the state’s crime statistics.

The state had a violent crime rate of 5.8 per 1,000 residents, compared to the national average of 3.66 per 1,000. According to this data, the average level of danger in Arkansas is nearly twice as high as the national average.

Theft rates are fairly high in the neighborhood, and property crime rates aren’t much better. Nevertheless, considering the crime rate, package theft was surprisingly common.

While Arkansas does have some safe areas, there are also other places that are quite dangerous.

Below are some of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

Note: The statistics in this article were obtained from outside sources, and they do not necessarily reflect the views of this website.

Most dangerous cities in Arkansas

Osceola

Osceola is one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

Osceola, an Arkansas community located in Mississippi County, has a long history that dates back to its foundation in 1833.

Osceola, although being a small town, has a high crime rate, particularly when it comes to violent offenses making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

Through a number of programs, such as community policing and youth involvement projects, the city has been attempting to solve this problem.

West Memphis

West Memphis is also considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

West Memphis is located just across the Mississippi River.

The untrained eye can pass straight through and not notice anything.

Here, there is a 1 in 40 probability that someone will become a victim of violent crime making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

The violent crime rate is shockingly high at 81 per 1,000, compared to the national average of 23, that makes West Memphis as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

El Dorado

El Dorado is also considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

El Dorado, dubbed the “Entertainment Capital of the South,” is named after the renowned city in Latin America that is rumored to be the “Lost City of Gold.”

No matter how high such goals may be set, El Dorado’s peril cannot be disregarded.

Here, 50 out of 1,000 violent crimes are committed making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

