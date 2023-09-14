Convicted Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Posed Photo With Law Enforcement Officers, Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Defends Them

Officers posed a photo with Danilo Cavalcante, the prison escapee.

Before being put into the back of an armored van on Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania prison escapee Danilo Cavalcante was surrounded by a group of heavily armed officers to pose a group photo.

Danelo Cavalcante, a prisoner who had escaped, had been captured by police on Wednesday morning, and they seemed pleased to have him in their possession despite the fact that he had been at loose for almost two weeks.

In a video captured by FOX 29, it appears that the law authorities who participated in the arrest of Danilo Cavalcante are gathered around the handcuffed Danilo Cavalcante, who had been on the run since fleeing the Chester County prison, posing for a picture.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said to reporters that he took no issue with the controversial photo taken with Danilo Cavalcante.

Danilo Cavalcante who looks to be wearing a green Philadelphia Eagles hoodie and dark jeans is surrounded by the policemen who are wearing camouflage tactical gear, and two police dogs in the footage.

Danilo Cavalcante attempted to crawl through thick ground cover after realizing he was surrounded but was bit and restrained by a police dog, according to Bivens.

The authorities in the area claim that Danilo Cavalcante stole a firearm and was therefore armed when he was arrested.

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania claims at a press conference on Wednesday that no guns were fired in the capture of the fugitive Danilo Cavalcante.

Danilo Cavalcante who was arrested on Wednesday will be sent to the state prison, according to Bivens.

