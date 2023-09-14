Former New York City Department of Buildings Commissioner Indicted on Corruption Charges

The indictment of Eric Ulrich, the former commissioner of New York City Department of Buildings, on corruption charges.

Former New York City Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, Faces Corruption Charges and Accusations of Influence Trading

The Daily Beast – Eric Ulrich, a former New York City Department of Buildings Commissioner, is facing serious corruption charges. The allegations against him suggest he traded his influence for more than $150,000 in cash and gifts, including a luxurious New York Mets season ticket package, a discounted beachfront apartment in Queens, a bespoke suit, and even a painting by a Salvador Dalí apprentice. Ulrich, who resigned amid questioning by investigators, has been accused of misusing his authority throughout his career.

Ulrich’s career in public service began in 2009 when he was elected to the New York City Council. In January 2022, he was appointed as a senior adviser by Mayor Eric Adams, later becoming Buildings commissioner. However, his career took a sharp downward turn when he was indicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy and bribe receiving.

Six others were also charged alongside Ulrich, accused of bribery-related offenses. The charges followed a two-year investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the New York City Department of Investigation. The allegations suggest Ulrich provided his co-defendants with access to high-ranking city officials in exchange for favors, ranging from manipulating city waste collection bids to expediting inspections and securing jobs for friends’ children.

According to the article of Nation, one particularly damning accusation involves Ulrich’s involvement in facilitating a job opportunity for a New York City elevator inspector candidate. Ulrich allegedly intervened to ensure that Paul Grego’s candidate was hired. Additionally, he’s accused of assisting a real estate developer in expediting project approvals and receiving substantial benefits in return.

Despite the charges, Ulrich maintains his innocence, indicating that he will plead not guilty. Since his resignation, he’s been selling insurance and even published a children’s book as a positive distraction from his legal troubles.