The Couple Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s “Eat. Learn. Play” Foundation Pledges $50 Million To Support Students In The Oakland Unified School District

The EAT. LEARN. PLAY FOUNDATION, founded by Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, has organized a multi-million dollar commitment with partners to expand on their current work improving the lives of children in Oakland.

Basketball superstar Steph Curry and his wife, New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry, are intensifying their efforts to support students in the Oakland Unified School District. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, who founded the nonprofit organization “Eat. Learn. Play” hopes to raise $50 million for the schools in the following three years.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, the NBA All-Star’s wife, made a significant commitment to the Oakland Unified Public School District in an interview with ESSENCE.

In order to support Oakland’s students from now until 2026, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s organization, “Eat. Learn. Play,” has given $50 million to the school district.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry stated that they are devoted to giving every child, especially those from disadvantaged homes, access to decent meals, secure play places, and books.

Steph Curry told CBS News that these children, especially those from Black and Brown neighborhoods, deserve the chance to realize their full potential.

“Eat. Learn. Play.” was launched in 2019 and has already made a huge impact on Oakland.

The nonprofit organization of Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry has donated 25 million meals, renovated 12 playgrounds, and contributed $6 million to literacy initiatives.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s charitable endeavors directly include children by soliciting their opinions on playground layouts and planning activities like fun runs and outings to the stadium.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry understand the value of playgrounds and how much of an impact they can have on a child’s life.

Every penny received for the charity goes back into the community because Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry pay all of the operating expenses.

Over $2 million was raised at a recent golf tournament fundraiser hosted by the software company Workday, greatly advancing their cause.

After Steph Curry’s playing career is over, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry want their charity to continue as “a lifelong project.”

