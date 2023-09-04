Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Still On The Loose, Federal And Local Law Enforcement Continue To Manhunt

Police manhunt Danelo Cavalcante, the murderer who escaped Chester County Prison on Thursday.

The manhunt in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante continues with hundreds of law enforcement officers involved.

Danelo Cavalcante, 43, escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday morning. He was last seen leaving the prison at 9:40 am while going south on Wawaset Road.

District Attorney Deborah Ryan provided an update on the issue on Sunday, noting that police were canvassing residential areas in the township and knocking on doors.

She also mentioned that there is a $10,000 prize for anyone with information that results in Danelo Cavalcante’s detention.

Search efforts for Danelo Cavalcante were aided by US Marshals, SWAT, local, state, and other federal agencies.

Danelo Cavalcante is described by authorities as being 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. Danelo Cavalcante was dressed in a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers at the time of his escape.

Howard Holland, the acting warden, has stated that an investigation is being conducted into the breakout of Danelo Cavalcante but has declined to say how or why it happened.

Danelo Cavalcante was found guilty of first-degree murder on August 16 in connection with the stabbing death of Deborah Brandao on April 18, 2021, in front of her two young children, ages 4 and 7, in front of her home in the 300 block of Pawlings Road, Schuylkill Township.

After a jury’s 15-minute deliberation, Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison on August 22 in the Chester County Justice Center.

