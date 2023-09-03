Most Dangerous Cities in Montana: Unveiling The Areas of Concern In The Land of the Shining Mountains

Discover some of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

Montana is a western state distinguished by its varied landscape, which ranges from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains. It is most known for its stunning natural scenery, abundant wildlife and natural mineral riches. However, there are certain areas that are considered as most dangerous cities in Montana that travelers should be wary of.

The Rocky Mountains and Yellowstone National Park in particular have made Montana notable for its mountains and national parks.

Additionally, the state is adored for its lakes, rivers, forests and productive agriculture.

However, some cities of the state experience higher crime rates than others just like every other state in the US.

Let’s examine some of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

Some of the most dangerous cities in Montana

Billings

One of the biggest cities in the state is Billings, which has a population of 117,445.

Billings is one of the most dangerous cities in Montana due to its high crime rate of 55 crimes committed per 1000 population.

There is a 1 in 18 chance that a resident or tourist will experience crime.

One’s likelihood of falling victim to a violent crime such as rape, armed robbery, manslaughter, aggravated assault, or even murder is 1 in 101 in the city, which has one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation, making it one of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

Even still, the likelihood of encountering a property crime in Billings is 1 in 22, making it the most prevalent sort of crime.

Helena

Helena, known for being the state capital, has an adverse track record for violent crime; citizens as well as tourists have a one in twenty-five risk of falling victim to one making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

Statistics show that Helena has one of the highest rates of violent crime in the nation, with assault, murder, armed robbery, and rape among the most often recorded offenses which makes this city as one of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

With a 1 in 30 probability of becoming a victim of a property crime, Helena inhabitants are likewise no strangers to these crimes.

Polson

Polson which is a part of the Flathead Indian Reservation has a crime rate of 50 per 1000 people.

Statistics and crime data show that Polson, across all sizes of communities including both small and large ones, has one of the highest rates of violent crime in the nation making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

This includes serious felonies including aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, rape, murder and non negligent manslaughter.

Additionally, there is a high rate of property crime in Polson, with a victimization rate of 39 per 1,000 people and a chance of becoming a victim of property crime of 1 in 26 which makes the city as one of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

