Nye County Sheriff’s Office Arrested The Suspect Of The Murder Case Of Martin Riske In Pahrump

Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect of Pahrump murder case.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office detained John Vithoulka in connection with the homicide of the 64 year old Martin Riske who was discovered dead in Pahrump last week.

In Martin Riske’s homicide, John Vithoulkas is charged with homicide.

As of right now, he is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Charges of murder and eluding police of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are brought against John Vithoulkas, 59.

According to a press statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the 64 year old Martin Riske was discovered shot to death in the front yard of a Pahrump residence on August 21.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Riske’s car was involved in a chase two days prior, during which a lady was apprehended but a male fled in the vehicle.

On August 20, Nye County Sheriff’s Office engaged in an unrelated car pursuit, but the suspect escaped to Shoshone, California, and the chase came to an end.

Vithoulkas was recognized as the suspect in both cases. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office thinks that just before the chase on August 19, he killed Riske and stole his automobile.

