Sacramento’s Mary L. Stephens Davis Library Evacuated and Schools Shelter-in-Place Following Anti-LGBTQ Bomb Threats

A series of bomb threats and hate speech targeting an area library in Sacrament, Mary L. Stephens Davis Library, as well as the disruptive and concerning incidents that have led to the evacuation of the library and shelter-in-place orders for nearby schools.

Anti-LGBTQ Bomb Threats Rattle Mary L. Stephens Davis Library and Community

The Sacramento Bee – A Sacramento-area library, the Mary L. Stephens Davis Library, was subjected to a series of bomb threats over the past week, causing concern and disruption in the community. The latest threat, received on Monday morning, contained anti-LGBTQ hate speech, triggering an evacuation of the library and prompting nearby schools to shelter in place. This incident follows two previous threats received by the library, all of which were reported to contain similar hateful messages.

The bomb threat, received via email, targeted the Mary L. Stephens Davis Library on East 14th Street and was reported to local law enforcement at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Police and deputies quickly responded to assess the credibility of the threat, and authorities issued an all-clear roughly 20 minutes later, ensuring the safety of the area.

These threats in Mary L. Stephens Davis Library are not isolated incidents. The series of threats began on August 21, shortly after a controversial event at the library. During the event, attendees engaged in a forum about “Fair and Safe Sports for Girls,” which took an alarming turn when derogatory comments were made toward transgender female youth athletes. This incident seemingly served as a catalyst for the subsequent threats, with hate speech consistently targeting the LGBTQ community.

Yolo County Mary L. Stephens Davis Library Evacuated Briefly Due to Bomb Threat

KCRA News – The Yolo County Mary L. Stephens Davis Library was temporarily evacuated due to a bomb threat on Monday. Law enforcement quickly responded to the situation, ensuring the safety of the area and subsequently reopening the library.

This recent threat closely follows a similar incident that occurred just a week prior at the same location. Authorities from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office suspect a connection between the two threats, as both were transmitted via email to a news organization. As a precaution, nearby schools were placed under a shelter-in-place status during the investigation.