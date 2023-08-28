Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Jackson MS — Know Before You Go

Discover some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson MS.

Jackson which is known for its legendary music and African American legacy, provides the culture for individuals who want to learn more about the rich history of the country. The city is traversed by the statewide Mississippi Freedom Trail, a national historic trail that includes several landmarks important to the civil rights struggle.

The city is equipped with trails, parks, river walks, and museums.

The estimated population of the city is 164,422 people.

Nevertheless, the city has a high crime rate, no matter how paradisiacal it may appear to a history enthusiast.

If you live in Jackson, Mississippi, it might be a good idea to stay inside at night because of the crime that are present in some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson MS based on the city’s reported crime rates by the FBI.

Some Of The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Jackson MS

Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights is considered as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson MS.

There are 744 people living in the region, but the crime rate there is 860 percent higher than the average crime rate in Jackson.

6660 violent crimes are committed per 100,000 residents in this neighborhood. This violent crime rate is 1748% greater than the national average crime rate and 2846% higher than the violent crime rate in Mississippi.

In Colonial Heights, there are 7506 property offenses for every 100,000 residents. Colonial Heights has a 341 percent higher rate of property crime than the national average.

Scotland Heights

Scotland Heights is also one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson MS.

There are 945 people living in the neighborhood, and crime rates are high.

With 6554 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, the area’s crime rate is 845 percent higher than Jackson’s average, giving them a 1 in 15 risk of becoming a victim of a violent crime.

Scotland Heights has a property crime rate of 5909 per 100,000 residents.

Scotland Heights has a 268 percent higher rate of property crime than the national average which considers it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson MS.

Brookhollow

According to Jackson’s law enforcement organizations, Brookhollow has a high crime rate.

Despite having 350 residents, Brookhollow has 410 percent more crime than the rest of Jackson which makes it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson MS.

Police statistics show that there are 3539 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in the area. There is a 1 in 28 probability that someone who lives in Brookhollow will experience violent crime.

The amount of property crime in Brookhollow doesn’t do much to improve the neighborhood. 5318 property offenses are committed for every 100,000 persons. There is a 1 in 18 chance that a resident may experience property crime.

Woodville Heights

Woodville Heights is also regarded as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson MS.

There are 2070 individuals living in the neighborhood.

With 2993 violent offenses per 100,000 residents, Woodville Heights has a 331 percent higher violent crime rate than Jackson. The violent crime rate in Woodville Heights is 785 percent higher than the national average.

6298 property offenses per 100,000 residents are committed in Woodville Heights. In comparison to the national average, Woodville Heights has a 286 percent higher property crime rate.

There is a 1 in 15 probability that someone who lives in Woodville Heights may experience property crime.

