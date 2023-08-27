Tropical Depression Ten Has Developed Near Yucatan Peninsula

Next week, Tropical Depression Ten is anticipated to pose a hurricane threat to Florida.

The Tropical Depression Ten that is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center is situated close to the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Idalia and a hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

From Tulum to Rio Lagartos including Cozumel, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

Additionally, a tropical storm watch has been issued for the westernmost provinces of Cuba, Pinar del Rio and Isle of Youth.

On Sunday, as it moves in the Yucatan Channel the Tropical Depression Ten is anticipated to intensify into a tropical storm.

READ ALSO: Oregon Man Attempts Breaking Out of Jail After Alleged Kidnapping and Assault

Sustained winds from the Tropical Depression Ten were approximately 30 mph as of the most recent NHC report.

The Tropical Depression Ten is anticipated to be upgraded to Idalia within the next 24 hours and watches will probably be necessary for some of the Florida coastline over the following 48 hours.

When wind speeds of 39 to 73 mph are expected within 48 hours, a tropical storm watch is issued. These kinds of sustained winds have the potential to cause harm and are frequently accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and tornadoes.

When winds are expected to reach at least 74 mph within 48 hours, a hurricane watch is issued.

READ ALSO: Family of Tragic Shooting Incident Rapid City SD Victim, Longs for Answers and Justice