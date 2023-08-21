Legal Pursuit Emanates from DJ Soda Assault, Leading to Courtroom Battle at Music Circus Festival

TryHard Japan, the festival’s host, acknowledged the assault and firmly committed to a legal pursuit to hold the responsible parties accountable.

This distressing episode transpired on August 13th, as DJ Soda took to Instagram to disclose the sexual assault she endured during her performance in Osaka.

In an official statement released on August 15th in both Korean and Japanese, the festival's host, TryHard Japan, not only acknowledged the assault but also made a resolute commitment to undertake legal action to hold the responsible parties accountable.

In a subsequent update on August 19th, DJ Soda's management company, Eight Bulls Corporation, and TryHard Japan jointly announced their decision to initiate civil and criminal charges.

However, due to DJ Soda's ongoing international travel commitments, the handling of all legal proceedings relating to the incident will be overseen by TryHard Japan.

The statement highlighted that TryHard Japan is actively preparing to file criminal charges against the culprits involved in the assault. Furthermore, the company is diligently monitoring online platforms for any instances of defamation or the dissemination of false information about DJ Soda.

The situation underscores the severity of the incident and the commitment of both DJ Soda's representatives and the festival organizer to pursue justice through legal channels. This case also draws attention to the issue of performer safety and the need for event organizers to ensure a secure environment for artists.