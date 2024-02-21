New Bill Aims to Boost US Checks- 3.2%in Social Security Checks from 2024
Crucial Cost of Living Adjustment: The 3.2% Increase Aims to Aid Vulnerable Groups
According to IT Gujarat, a recent new bill aims to boost US checks a 3.2% increase in Social Security checks starting from January 2024 aligning with the cost of living adjustment. This change impacts federal benefits including SSI and SSDI, and is determined by the Consumer Price Index under the Federal Social Security Act. The new bill aims to boost US checks is crucial for aiding low-income individuals those with disabilities and retirees in coping with the rising cost of living reflecting the government’s annual effort to address inflation.