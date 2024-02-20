California New Law Paves the Way for Affordable Housing on Church Grounds – Check Out!

Connect with us

California New Law SB 4 Eases Path for Churches to Affordable Housing

California New Law Paves the Way for Affordable Housing on Church Grounds. (PHOTO: NBC 7 San Diego)

New Law Unlocks 171,000 Acres for Faith-Based Groups and Non-Profits to Address Affordable Housing Crisis

According to CBS News, California new law SB 4, simplifies the process for churches to become affordable housing. It allows faith-based groups and non-profit colleges to convert their land into homes more easily, reducing paperwork and bypassing local restrictions. The aim is to help struggling churches repurpose their space instead of resorting to desperate selling. The law opens up approximately 171,000 acres of land in the state for potential affordable housing projects.

READ ALSO: NORTHAMPTON COUNTY AIDS FOR SENIORS WITH PROPERTY TAX REBATE FORMS

Churches Embrace Affordable Housing Opportunities Among Declining Attendance and New Legislation

In Berkeley an architect named Josiah Maddock transformed an old church into his stylish home, preserving some church features. Retired pastor Barry Cammer and others hope struggling churches opt for creating affordable housing rather than exclusive homes. Some churches like McGee Avenue Baptist Church in 2022, have already built affordable housing with partnerships. As church attendance declines nationwide this new law provides churches a chance to repurpose their spaces for housing addressing the shortage of affordable homes.

READ ALSO: TAX DISPUTE THREATENS TO INCREASE PROPERTY TAXES IN WISCASSET, MAINE

The law is viewed positively enabling churches to adapt and contribute positively to communities during a housing crisis.

