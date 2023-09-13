Anthony Sully, A Former Bay Area Police Officer Turned Serial Killer, Died On Death Row

Anthony Sully, a serial killer and former police officer, passes away in a California prison while on death row.

Former California police officer turned serial killer Anthony Sully, who was on death row after being found guilty of killing six people in the 1980s, passed away from natural causes.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Anthony Sully, 79, passed away on Friday at a hospital outside of the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where Anthony Sully had spent decades being confined.

According to a news statement issued by the department on Monday, the Marin County Coroner’s Office will identify Anthony Sully’s official cause of death.

In June 1986, Anthony Sully received a death sentence for the murders of Phyllis Melendez, 20, Kathryn Barrett, 24, Barbara Searcy, 22, Gloria Jean Fravel, 24, Brendan Oakden, 19 and Michael Thomas.

In a warehouse full of electrical supplies in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1983, the victims were beaten, stabbed, and shot.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, three of the remains were discovered crammed into barrels that had been dumped near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Anthony Sully’s prints were discovered by the detectives on a few of the deceased.

From 1966 to 1974, Anthony Sully worked as a Bay Area police officer.

According to the Mercury News, which cited press stories from the time, Anthony Sully insisted before his sentence that he had not received a fair trial, telling the judge that he, Anthony Sully, was not a monster, not a maniac, and was not subhuman.

