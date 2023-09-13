Hurricane Lee Threatens To Hit New England With Dangerous Surf And Rip Currents Over The Weekend

Hurricane Lee is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as of the most recent NHC advisory. It is situated around 400 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, is moving 7 mph to the northwest, and has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The NHC predicts that Hurricane Lee will gradually start to diminish over the next two days, but that Lee will continue to be a big and strong hurricane.

As Hurricane Lee, a once Category 5 storm, keeps on moving in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Bermuda. As Hurricane Lee prepares to turn north, millions of people in New England will need to start preparing for possible impacts including potential tropical storm force winds, hazardous surf and extremely dangerous rip currents.

According to the most recent National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory, Hurricane Lee would likely make landfall in Canada rather than the United States. On Monday, however, land was for the first time in the storm’s history included in Hurricane Lee’s prediction cone.

A nor’easter throughout the winter will likely be more comparable to Hurricane Lee’s potential effects for residents of New England than a hurricane that makes landfall.

Forecasters anticipate that Hurricane Lee will continue to weaken as it approaches New England and turn extratropical.

Additionally, those regions might experience tropical storm-force winds of at least 40 mph. The potential of beach erosion and coastal flooding will be present due to the large waves that will also be crashing against the shore.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasted that Hurricane Lee will keep moving slowly to the northwest for the following day or so before starting to shift to the north on Thursday. Hurricane Lee is anticipated to pass close to but to the west of Bermuda along that course.

The Hurricane Lee is then anticipated to move farther north for the remainder of the week, staying well off the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts, and eventually make landfall in Nova Scotia early on Sunday.

According to the NHC, Bermuda has been under a Tropical Storm Warning that is in force until further notice.

A tropical storm warning indicates that tropical storm-force winds are anticipated within the storm warning region within the next 36 hours. There might be storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding in addition to these winds.

The NHC also advised anybody with an interest in the Northeast, New England, or Atlantic Canada to keep an eye on Hurricane Lee’s development.

After making its turn to the north, Hurricane Lee is anticipated to start moving forward with greater velocities and a larger wind field.

Hurricane Lee’s wind field is predicted by the FOX Forecast Center to be more than 550 miles broad, which would have significant effects over New England.

