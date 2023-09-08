Red Oak Data Center, To Be Invested With More Than $600 Million By Google

More than $600 million will be invested by Google in the Red Oak data center.

To support the growing digital demands of customers and businesses using Google’s cloud,workplace and maps services and apps, the company announced plans to invest more than $600 million in Red Oak data center.

Google announced that it will make $330 million first investment in Red Oak data center located in Texas this year, with ambitions to increase the Red Oak data center’s overall cost to at least $600 million over a number of years.

The Red Oak data center will employ 30 full-time workers once it is complete, but while it is being built, it will add up to 1200 additional construction jobs.

READ ALSO: The Couple Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s “Eat. Learn. Play” Foundation Pledges $50 Million To Support Students In The Oakland Unified School District

Google economic research claims that in 2022, the Red Oak data center contributed $46.48 billion in economic activity to Texas and generated $49.23 million in free advertising through Google.org.

Through the Google Ad Grants program,Google.org provides free search advertising to Texas organizations.

In recent years,cities south of Dallas have come to view Google.org as a warm and welcoming partner.

The cloud, workplace and maps are in high demand due to the ongoing demand in the digital world from both businesses and consumers and Red Oak data center is one of Google’s plans to keep up.

READ ALSO: Scandal After the Death of Cancer Patient in Hospital Sparks Outrage and Demands for Accountability in North Macedonia