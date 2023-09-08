Social Security Cuts: What Retirees Need to Know

The impending challenges facing Social Security, particularly the Social Security cuts to retirees’ benefits due to the depletion of the Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund.

Impending Social Security Cuts Threaten Retirees’ Financial Security

Go Banking Rates – A recent report by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), the impending depletion of Social Security’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, expected in about a decade, could result in significant Social Security cuts to retirees’ benefits. For the average newly retired single-income couple, this could translate to a yearly reduction of $13,100.

Dual-income couples may face an even greater impact, with projections indicating cuts exceeding $17,000 annually. These cuts will vary based on income levels, with low-income couples retiring in 2033 potentially seeing a $10,600 reduction, while high-income couples might face a $23,000 decrease.

The CRFB cautions that even though low-income couples may experience smaller Social Security cuts in dollar terms, the impact as a percentage of their income could lead to a substantial rise in senior poverty upon insolvency.

Social Security Cuts, Proposals, and Challenges Ahead

According to the article of Yahoo News, the Social Security, which is primarily funded by payroll taxes, will still be able to cover over 75% of current benefits without the OASI funds. However, lawmakers have been considering various proposals to address the situation. These include taxing higher incomes, raising the full retirement age, cutting benefits across the board, or increasing payroll taxes.

While these options are being discussed, the future of Social Security remains a critical issue for retirees and policymakers alike.