Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas: Beyond The Charm Of The State

Read to discover some of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

The Mississippi River borders Arkansas, a landlocked state in the South Central region of the country. This state is well known for its stunning parks and natural areas with scenery that includes hot springs, rivers and mountains. Read on to discover some of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

Arkansas has become known for its stunning natural surroundings, large national parks, and Native American heritage.

The state’s stunning scenery and untainted wildlife are easily accessible. There are many options for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and fishing.

Arkansas is also famous for its rich history in addition to its natural beauty. Native American tribes, as well as French and Spanish settlers, historically lived in the state.

The food, music, and art of Arkansas all reflect the state’s distinctive culture, which has been shaped by its diverse people.

However, it appears that no part of The Natural State is entirely risk-free based on violent and property crimes.

Here are some of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas that you should be aware of if you’re planning a trip there.

Most dangerous cities in Arkansas

Helena

Helena is only a portion of a city. Half in the sense that it was once connected to a different region, currently known as Helena-West.

If you were to learn the reality of the risk that exists here while driving through it, you might be surprised. That’s because, even with some grand century-old homes that are listed on the register for historic properties, it just exudes a small-town vibe.

In comparison to all other cities in Arkansas, the crime rate is 118% higher here making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

The state of Arkansas is already 179% higher than the rest of the nation.

Thus, Helena has one of the highest rates of crime in the country which makes it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

Hot Springs

It could be confusing to find Hot Springs on the list of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas just from hearing the term.

If you’ve really visited the village where former president Bill Clinton was born, you’ll understand this even better.

In addition to the crowded Main Street and the stunning views of Lake Hamilton, criminality is an issue that makes it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

One of the 50 most dangerous places in the country is located in part in Hot Springs.

In the past year alone, there were 583 known incidences of violence per 100,000 residents making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

Little Rock

The crime rate in Little Rock, the state capital of Arkansas, is particularly high when it comes to property crimes making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Arkansas.

Numerous programs such as community policing and crime prevention measures are being implemented by the city to fight crime.

