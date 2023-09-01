Georgia Man Arrested for Jan. 6 Riots After Lying to FBI About Involvement

Georgia man arrested, Beals, was observed wearing a gas mask during the riots, and later he falsely provided misleading information to the FBI regarding his involvement.

During the riots, Beals was seen wearing a gas mask and he subsequently lied to the FBI about his participation. He has been charged with multiple offenses, including lying to the FBI, disorderly conduct, and theft of government property.

Investigators revealed that Beals traveled from Tennessee to Washington, D.C., specifically to take part in the riots. He engaged with the police early in the afternoon and briefly entered the Capitol building when the police lines were overrun by other rioters.

Later in the day, he re-entered the Capitol, this time wearing a gas mask, and continued his confrontations with law enforcement.

After leaving the Capitol, he was photographed with stolen Capitol Police equipment and even posed on top of a Capitol Police motorcycle.

According to an article published by The Hill, when questioned by the FBI in October 2021 about the photos depicting his actions, Beals denied his involvement and claimed the images were either fake or altered.

However, authorities pointed out matching tattoos on his hand and neck visible in the photos, suggesting his participation. Despite this evidence, Beals persisted in denying his entry into the Capitol.

William Beals is part of a broader effort by law enforcement, with over 1,100 individuals having been arrested on charges related to the January 6 riots.

The case of William Beals adds to the growing list of individuals facing legal consequences for their actions during that tumultuous event.