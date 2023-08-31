Murder Trial of William ‘Polo’ Edwards Ends in Mistrial, Leaving Legal Teams in Stalemate

The six-day murder trial concluded without a unanimous verdict, prompting both sides to assert a partial victory.

The mistrial on Tuesday within the context of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial stirred a widespread reaction on social media. Opinions diverged on whether the state’s case against the former radio host lacked strength or if the jury might have been influenced.

District Attorney Jody Owens emphasized that while not all jurors agreed, a significant number believed that Edwards was guilty in the murder trial.

However, the lack of unanimity led to the mistrial in the murder trial. Edwards was accused of the first-degree murder of Robert Davis in May of the previous year.

The defense, led by attorney Tom Fortner, repeatedly called for a mistrial during the murder trial and questioned the credibility of the state’s only eyewitness, Shadow Robinson.

The defense further argued that potential jury bias arose due to extended deliberations pushed into a second day by the judge.

Despite these concerns, Fortner later expressed trust in the jurors' efforts and stated that he would file a motion to request bail for Edwards due to the mistrial in the murder trial.

Notably, Edwards had fled to New Orleans following Davis’s murder trial, subsequently being apprehended there. The case is expected to be retried as the district attorney plans to proceed once a new trial date for the murder trial is scheduled.

Davis’s family expressed disappointment over the lack of a verdict but remained hopeful for the forthcoming murder trial, asserting that delayed justice would eventually prevail.