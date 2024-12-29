BYU Football Defensive Coordinator, Jay Hill Wife Sara Is The Pillar Of Strength For Him During His Heart Attack Recovery

Jay Hill is married to Sara Kern Hill. They have four children: Ashtyn, Alayna, Allie, and Jacob.

An American college football coach, Jay Leroy Hill, serves as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Brigham Young University.

Formerly, he served as the head football coach at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, from 2014 to 2022.

Similarly, Jay was also an assistant coach at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City under Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham from 2001 to 2013.

In August 2024, Jay Hill suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized for about four days.

His wife, Sara Kern Hill, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma, which she survived courageously.

Jay Hill is recognized as an accomplished coach in the college football league. Like the same, he is also a lovable husband to his wife, Sara Kern Hill.

The couple got married in 1997. Jay Hill met his wife, Sara, by picking her up as she was hitchhiking.

Together, they have traveled life’s road, being led by faith as they overcome a fight with cancer and a recent heart attack.

Jay Hill Suffered A Heart Attack In August 2024; His Wife Sara Has Been By His Side Throughout The Struggles

Jay Hill experienced his first heart attack on August 30, 2024. The night before, he complained to his wife, Sara, that he was experiencing heartburn.

The next day, his heartfelt unjust, and the coach lifted weights and sat in the sauna for relief, but nothing worked.

Later that day, on August 30, when Jay was in a salon for a haircut, he experienced a heart attack, and Hill was not sure what was going on. Speaking to ESPN, the BYU head coach said,

“I just started sweating so bad that the poor girl that was cutting my hair grabbed a towel, and she was wiping me off. I was having a heart attack, and I didn’t know it. Right in the barber chair, I’m having a heart attack. Jay Hill

While experiencing a heart attack, though Jay Hill was away from his home and beloved wife Sara, his wife managed to locate him with Find My App and rushed him to the hospital.

Immediately, the doctor suggested surgery, and the result found out that his right coronary artery was 100% blocked.

Moreover, the following surgery procedure was scheduled two days later, on September 1, 2024.

Jay’s wife, Sara, was by his side in each step throughout their time at the hospital and his recovery process. She was concerned about his health even after the discharge.

Regarding Jay’s insistence on working despite his health problems and the doctor’s suggestion to take it easy for four to six weeks. Sara commented,

In his mind as a coach, what does that mean, taking it easy? If they work 90 hours a week sometimes, does that mean now you’re just working 60? Jay Hill

Despite an incident just before the season, he remained dedicated and coached the entire season, with his wife offering constant support.

Similarly, Sara monitored the health assistant, measuring Jay’s blood pressure before and throughout the games.

Jay Hill’s Wife, Sara Kern, Triumphs Over Cancer After Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Jay Hill’s heart attack was not the first medical scare his family went through. In 2016, Jay’s wife, Sara, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma.

It required a year and a half of intense treatment that included radiation, a bone marrow transplant, and several rounds of chemotherapy.

During that time, Hill stood alongside his wife, Sara, and helped her throughout her recovery. Now, Sara is raising awareness about cancer and is a proud survivor.

Going through her illness to the recovery state allowed Sara to maintain a sense of calm when helping her husband through his time of need.

Thus, when she was monitoring her husband’s health progress while he suffered a heart attack, Sara said,

We were able to experience the other person’s side, and you just grow in love and compassion for each other, having experienced the opposite. Sara Kern Hill

