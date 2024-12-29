American Sports Commentator Greg Gumbel Parents, Richard Dunbar And Rhea Alice, Raised Him Along With His Brother Bryant Gumbel

Raised by a supportive family, Greg Gumbel’s journey to becoming a sports broadcasting icon was shaped by his parents and the influence of his older brother, Bryant.

Greg Gumbel, a distinguished figure in American sports broadcasting, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 3, 1946.

He was the son of Richard Dunbar Gumbel and Rhea Alice LeCesne, who, along with his brother Bryant Gumbel, played pivotal roles in shaping his life and career.

Richard Dunbar Was A Probate Judge

Greg’s father, Richard Dunbar Gumbel, Jr. (1920–1972), was a respected figure in the legal community.

He served as a county probate judge for the Cook County Court in Illinois and was known for his dedication to justice and his commitment to the community.

Greg Gumbel’s father, Richard Dunbar Gumbel Jr., was a probate judge. (Source: findagrave.com)

His professional life was marked by a strong sense of duty and integrity, qualities that he imparted to his children.

Beyond his legal career, Richard was a supportive father who encouraged his sons to pursue their interests and excel in their endeavors.

Rhea Alice Died In 2008

Greg’s mother, Rhea Alice LeCesne Gumbel (1920–2008), was a homemaker who dedicated herself to raising her children.

Her nurturing presence provided a stable and loving environment for Greg and his brother Bryant.

Rhea’s support extended beyond the home; she was actively involved in community activities and was known for her kindness and generosity.

Greg’s Broadcasting Career Spanned Over Five Decades

Greg Gumbel’s career in sports broadcasting spanned over five decades, during which he became a household name.

He began his career at WMAQ-TV in Chicago in 1973 before moving to ESPN and later CBS, with a stint at NBC from 1994 to 1998.

Gumbel’s versatility as a host and play-by-play commentator allowed him to cover a variety of sports, including the Olympics, Daytona 500, Super Bowl, football, basketball, baseball, and NASCAR.

Notably, he made history as the first Black announcer to provide play-by-play for a major U.S. sports championship during Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

Bryant Gumbel Was Also A Sportscaster

Bryant Gumbel, born on September 29, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a distinguished American television journalist and sportscaster.

He is best known for his 15-year tenure as co-host of NBC’s “Today” show, where he became the first African American to hold such a position.

Gumbel’s career also includes hosting “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO, a program acclaimed for its in-depth sports journalism.

Throughout his career, he has received numerous accolades, including four Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

Beyond his professional achievements, Gumbel has been actively involved in various philanthropic efforts, serving on the boards of organizations such as the United Negro College Fund and the United Way of New York City.

He has two children, Bradley Christopher and Jillian Beth, and was married to Hilary Quinlan.

Greg Was Married With One Daughter

In his personal life, Greg was married to Marcy Gumbel in 1973.

Marcy worked as a nurse when they first met and later became Greg’s manager.

They have one daughter, Michelle Gumbel, who was born in 1969 from Marcy’s previous marriage and adopted by Greg.

Greg’s family was a source of strength and support throughout his illustrious career.

Greg Gumbel Will Be Remembered

Greg Gumbel passed away on December 27, 2024, at the age of 78, after a courageous battle with cancer.

His legacy in sports broadcasting is marked by his professionalism, dedication, and the indelible mark he left on the industry.

