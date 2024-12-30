American Sports Commentator, Bryant Gumbel Married Hilary Gumbel After Divorce From June Baranco, Mother Of Two Kids

Bryant Gumbel has been married to Hilary Gumbel since 2002. He previously married June Baranco from 1973 to 2001.

Bryant Charles Gumbel is an American television journalist and sportscaster best known for 15 years as co-host of NBC’s Today Show.

From 1995 to 2023, he hosted HBO’s acclaimed investigative series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. The Los Angeles Times rated the show as “Flat out TV’s best sports program.”

NBC Sports hired Gumbel in the fall of 1975 to co-host the National Football League pre-game show Grandstand with Jack Buck.

Mr. Gumbel was married to June Baranco from 1973 to 2001. They separated after June Baranco caught Bryant in infidelity.

In 2002, after divorcing his first marriage, Bryant married Hilary Gumbel, an American producer and philanthropist.

Bryant Gumbel’s elder brother, Greg Gumbel, passed away recently on December 27, 2024, at the age of 78.

Greg was a retired sportscaster for CBS Sports, most notably, the National Football League and NCAA basketball. Bryant’s brother Greg passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Bryant Gumbel’s Wife, Hilary Gumbel, Is A Philanthropist And Emmy Winning Producer

Bryant Gumbel married his second wife, Hilary Gumbel, on August 24, 2002. Hilary is an Emmy-winning producer, author, and philanthropist.

Ms. Gumbel has over 18 years of experience as an advocate and fundraiser for UNICEF USA. In addition to serving on Unicef’s national board of directors, Hilary was employed as a senior advisor to UUSA.

Moreover, Bryant’s wife, Hilary, has successfully paired philanthropic interests with various media platforms, including HBO, NBC, MSNBC, and Discovery.

Furthermore, during the height of the COVID pandemic, Ms. Gumbel spearheaded a corporate partnership with the Discovery Network to help UNICEF.

In the process, she worked together on an ambitious effort to distribute 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines to low—and middle-income countries by 2021.

Moreover, Hilary Gumbel lived in Nairobi, Kenya, for several years. Her father taught at Kenyatta College.

Years after, Hilary returned to Africa, Senegal, and Angola for her philanthropy projects on behalf of UNICEF.

Bryant and his wife, Hilary Gumbel, do not have children together. They live in Florida and own two dogs.

Bryant Gumbel Previously Married To June Baranco; They Had Two Kids Together

Mr. Gumbel was married to June Balance from 1973 to 2001. In the summer between high school and college, they met in Chicago through a mutual friend who was then dating Bryant’s brother, Greg Gumbel.

On New Year’s Day, Bryant and June welcomed their first child, son Bradley Christopher Gumbel, in 1979. Similarly, the younger child, daughter Jillian Beth Gumbel, was born in 1983.

Strait-laced “Today” journalist Bryant Gumbel was married to a Black woman for almost 30 years. After the two divorced in 2001, he married his current wife, Hilary Quinlan, in 2002. pic.twitter.com/VqX6FUpJeP — Jose Hilario (@LukeSkywalkerq) November 13, 2021

The couple had 28 years of marriage but got divorced in 2001 when June Baranco found her husband Bryant’s infidelity.

According to a New York Post report, around 1998, Bryand left June and their two children, Brandley and Jilian, and moved to his then-girlfriend, Hilary Quinlan.

June had found letters before. Breathless, moony-eyed missives from Bryant’s stable of lovelies. “I love you, dearest darling.” “I can’t wait to see you again.” Like that.

Bryant Gumbel’s ex-wife filed for divorce in 2000, and it was finalized in 2001. She received the Upper East Side apartment and plush Westchester estate in the divorce settlement.

Furthermore, the settlement of millions of dollars from Bryant Gumbel’s will went to June as child support and to cover the cost of divorce. Bryant Gumbel’s net worth was around $20 million at that time.

