American Wrestler And Stuntwoman, Kris Statlander Remains Tight-Lipped About Her Dating Life After Breakups With Konley And Hathaway

She is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is a former one-time AEW TBS Champion.

Kristen often performs under the ring name Kris Statlander.

Her father, a car mechanic, and her mother, a high school music teacher, are the pillars of her success, as she credits them for guiding her along the way.

Moreover, Kristen attended college in New Jersey but left after one year to train as a stunt double at Hollywood Stunts in Brooklyn, New York.

Kristen Stadtlander’s Ex-Boyfriend Caleb Has Supported Her During Both Her Highs And Lows

Born August 7, 1995, Kristen Stadtlander is currently single. While the wrestler was seen dating Caleb Konley, the duo has broken up.

Happy birthday to my human @kalebKonley I love you to Pluto and beyond 🧡 pic.twitter.com/TC3w3kcW2q — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) August 30, 2021

However, Kris and Caleb have kept their relationship relatively low and private, due to which not much is known about their dating history.

The wrestling duo began dating back in 2017.

The duo had a supportive and committed relationship with each other and could be seen often traveling together for shows.

Moreover, Statlander had credited Konley as her biggest supporter, and he had consistently expressed his admiration for her determination, resilience, and work ethic.

Konley has spoken about Statlander’s ability to overcome challenges, including two significant knee injuries, and her rise in AEW, notably her victory at AEW Double or Nothing to become TBS Champion.

He said,

It was crazy. For nine months, she was basically at home recovering, doing all the things she’s supposed to do. She’s working out the way she’s supposed to. She’s going to the rehab, and she’s just waiting and waiting and waiting, and she’s still c coming to TVs, and she’s watching the product there, and she’s seeing everything, and she’s doing all the right things.

It’s just the culmination of nine months of anticipating and waiting. She’s back, and she’s better than ever, and it was just the perfect cap of, Boom, there it is.

Caleb had encouraged Kris throughout her recovery, reassuring her of her star potential.

Statlander’s hard work and dedication culminated in her triumphant return to the ring and championship win, a moment celebrated with Konley, affirming his unwavering belief in her talent.

While not much is known about their breakup, it seems that they broke up earlier in 2024.

Moreover, Caleb has been seen with his new girlfriend, Beth, on Instagram since October 2024, but details regarding his new girl is not yet revealed to the media.

Kris and her ex-boyfriend Caleb also share a bearded dragon, Boots. However, not much is known about their dog’s custody.

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway Split After Their Feud With Willow Nightingale Ended

After her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Caleb, Kris has found herself amid a public feud that garnered significant attention.

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale were best friends and tag team partners on AEW television until Statlander betrayed Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, which caused the feud.

Willow Nightingale vs Kris Statlander Chicago Street Fight AEW ALL OUT September 7th, 2024 🎵 Pain – PinkPantheress (lmk if I should add commentary to these 👀) pic.twitter.com/4puhKkgMRx — Gouken || ゴウケン勝ち (@GoukenEdits) September 9, 2024

After the intense feud between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale concluded at AEW’s All Out in September 2024, Statlander’s professional partnership with Stokely Hathaway also came to an end.

This development surprised fans, as the duo had been closely aligned in their mission to take down Nightingale.

Speaking on Ring the Belle, Statlander elaborated on their split, explaining that their alliance was solely driven by a shared goal, which they achieved.

Once their mission was complete, there was no further reason to continue their partnership.

Statlander explained,

We had a common goal in destroying Willow, and I think we accomplished that. After that, I think we just kind of decided, you know what, the job is done. It’s kind of like a handshake; ‘You helped me, I helped you.

However, the partnership truly soured when Hathaway made a reckless decision to put her hard-earned CMLL title shot on the line in a bet, which he subsequently lost.

This incident solidified their decision to part ways professionally.

Since leaving Hathaway behind, Statlander has focused on individual achievements and is now set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Full Gear 2024.

